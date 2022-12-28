Sri Lanka tour of India 2023: From schedule to live telecast - Everything you need to know

On Tuesday (December 27), the BCCI selectors announced India's T20I and ODI squad for the Sri Lanka home series, which gets underway on January 3 in Mumbai. It will be India's first assignment in the upcoming year with the focus primarily on the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. The series will be followed by New Zealand's white-ball tour of India before Australia arrives for four Tests and three ODIs in the run-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition in India.

Hardik Pandya is set to lead the T20I side with big guns such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul absent whereas Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the vice-captain. Regular captain Rohit will return for the ODIs, after a thumb injury he suffered in the Bangladesh tour, and will have Hardik as his new deputy despite Rahul's presence. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is missing from both squads whereas Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from ODIs. Rishabh Pant is also not part of the series, reportedly due to fitness concerns. A young T20I squad will take on the Lankans first -- as a transition has started for India in the format -- before the three ODIs from January 10. Here's everything to know about the Sri Lanka tour of India 2023:

Full Schedule

T20I series

1st T20I - January 3 in Mumbai

2nd T20I - January 5, Pune

3rd T20I - January 7, Rajkot

ODI series

1st ODI - January 10, Guwahati

2nd ODI - January 12, Kolkata

3rd ODI - January 15, Thiruvananthapuram

Squads

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

SL squads: To be announced

Telecast and Streaming details