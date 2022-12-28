Kim Kardashian makes her employees wear colour-coordinated outfits; says it's 'easier for them'

Reality TV show star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian made several revelations on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast on Monday. Apart from opening up about the difficulties of co-parenting, she spoke about the handbook her employees have to follow to work at her office. The millionaire revealed that her employees are only allowed to wear neutral colours like greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, and khaki. And, they are also not allowed to do a lot of colour blocking.

Speaking to Martinez on the podcast, Kardashian shared that keeping things simple helps her juggle the chaos of her life, which involves choosing a calm colour scheme for everything in her surroundings. Martinez then commented on the peaceful nature of her minimalistic office. To which, 'The Kardashian' star replied, "When I post pictures of my house, they’re either like, ‘wow, this is so minimal and crazy’ or they get it. But I love it."

"The people who work here are all colour coordinated," Martinez noted, before asking, "Is that intentional?" To which, Kardashian replied, "Absolutely. I have uniforms." Martinez then laughed and said, "Stop!"

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur further explained, "It’s not like hey, this is like, your uniform. It’s just colour palettes." Sharing that she has "a handbook", Kardashian said that her employees are allowed to wear "greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, and khaki."

To clarify, the 42-year-old said, "I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of colour blocking."

Explaining the reason for having a dress code at the workplace, the makeup mogul said that she wants to keep the same feel both at home and at work. "My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said ‘that would make our life so easy.’ And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like yes, let’s do this," Kardashian shared.

