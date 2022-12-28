IND vs SL 2023 series: India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, new squad, captain, date, time, live streaming

IND vs SL 2023 series: January is going to be an action-packed month for cricket lovers in India as team India looks forward to playing 11 matches in one month alone. After a mixed tour of Bangladesh, team India will kick off the New Year by welcoming the Sri Lankan squad for three T-20 matches and as many ODIs. The squad for the upcoming series has been finalised by BCCI Tuesday, details of which are given in the article. The series starts on January 3, where the first T-20 match between Sri Lanka and India will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. After Sri Lanka, India will welcome New Zealand to the sub-continent. It must be noted that the ODI World Cup 2023 will take place in India, and Team India is focusing on ODI format cricket before the World Cup. All details about the upcoming series between India and Sri Lanka, including schedule, squad and livestreaming/ broadcasting TV channels are given in the article.

India vs Sri Lanka series full schedule

Tuesday, January 3: 1st T20 match- At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:00 PM IST

Thursday, January 5: 2nd T20 match-At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, at 7:00 PM IST

Saturday, January 7: 3rd T20 match-At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, at 7:00 PM IST

Tuesday, January 10: 1st ODI- At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, at 2:00 PM IST

Thursday, January 12: 2nd ODI- At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 2:00 PM IST

Sunday, January 15: 3rd ODI- At Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, at 2:00 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka series Livestream details, TV channel broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka series: Team India Squad

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.