Who was Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley? What caused his death?

Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley, the son of Stephen Marley and the grandson of Bob Marley died at the age of 31. On 27 December, Wednesday, a representative for the musician confirmed the news to the entertainment magazine Rolling Stone. Jo Mersa Marley made his debut in 2010 with "My Girl," a collaboration with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley. He released "Bad So" two years later, which was included in his 2014 EP titled "Comfortable" 2014.

Who was Joe Mersa Marley?

Marley was born in Jamaica and attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School before moving to Florida to attend Palmetto High School and Miami Dade College, where he studied studio engineering. Jo reportedly made his stage debut at 4 when he appeared with his father, his uncle Ziggy Marley, and his aunts Cedella Marley and Sharon Marley at a performance. He reportedly studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College.

How Jo Mersa Marley died?

Details of the cause of death are unclear at this moment. According to journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, the singer was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Tuesday. According to reports, South Florida radio station WZPP claims to have confirmed that Marley died unexpectedly of a heart attack.

Family tree of Jo Mersa Marley

Jo is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley's son, Stephen Marley. Jo's grandfather was a pioneer in the reggae movement, releasing popular songs such as Everything's Gonna Be Alright, Get Up, Stand Up, and Is This Love, among others. Bob Marley died of melanoma in 1981, at the age of 36. The singer had 11 children from seven different women.

Jo opened up about what it meant to be Bob Marley's grandson in an interview. "There are things you must overcome and things you must simply do, and that is how it is. We have to live our lives, you know? I'm not under any extreme pressure. I am grateful for being a Marley. I'm grateful and thankful that I was born where I was born and placed where God has decided. I'm grateful and proud of myself."

What is reggae music?

Reggae is a Jamaican music genre that began in the late 1960s. The term also refers to contemporary popular music from Jamaica and its diaspora. While the term reggae is sometimes used broadly to refer to all types of popular Jamaican dance music, it more accurately refers to a specific music style that was heavily influenced by traditional mento as well as American jazz and rhythm and blues and evolved from the earlier genres ska and rocksteady.