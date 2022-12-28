VIRAL: Ziva Dhoni breaks the internet as she flaunts Lionel Messi's signed Argentina jersey - See pics

On Tuesday (December 27), MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva broke the internet as she flaunted a Lionel Messi-signed Argentina jersey. Ever since Argentina broke their 36-year World Cup drought by winning the Qatar 2022 finale, the legendary footballer has made sure to be there for his fans and send out his signed jerseys. After BCCI secretary Jay Shah received one last week, Ziva also got her wish fulfilled and was on cloud nine.

Ziva shared the pictures of the Argentina jersey on her Instagram account, handled by her parents, and the post read, "Like father, like daughter" Here's the viral post:

It is to be noted that Dhoni is a huge football fan and also a Messi follower. He is not active on social media platforms -- especially following his international retirement -- but his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva continue to post regularly on the social media platforms. The former Indian captain is enjoying his break and will return to the 22-yard cricket strip during the forthcoming IPL 2023.