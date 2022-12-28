Temperatures across Kashmir region plummet further

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing extreme cold wave conditions as temperatures plummet further with Srinagar recording the night temperature at Minus 5.6 degree Celsius. The cold wave has gripped the north as well as the southern parts of the Kashmir Valley, with Kupwara district in North Kashmir recording the minimum temperature at minus 5.5 degrees. While the tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir hit the lowest temperature at minus 7.4 degrees.

According to the MeT department, there is a drop of 0.8°C in temperature in Srinagar as compared to last night’s temperature of minus 4.8°C. The temperature was 3.5°C below normal for the summer capital.

The world-famous Ski resort, Gulmarg has also witnessed a drop in the temperature. The night temperature at Gulmarg was recorded at minus 6.0 degree Celsius. Areas in South Kashmir like Qazi Gund recorded the lowest temperature at minus 5.0 degree Celsius While Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

Jammu region has also been witnessing a drop in temperatures. Jammu city recorded the night temperature at 2.7 degrees Celsius. While Banihal was at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, Batote area was at 1.5 degree Celsius, Katra was at 6.2 degree Celsius and Bhadarwah was at minus 0.8 degree Celsius.

The coldest place in the North of India is Ladakh where temperatures have been dropping too. In Leh, the temperature was recorded at minus 13.4 degree Celsius while Kargil was at minus 11.8 degree Celsius.

The MeT Department has predicted that there could be a wet spell during the night of December 29-30th. The rain and snow could bring relief from the minus temperature.

