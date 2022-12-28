Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley passes away at 31

Jo Mersa Marley, a Jamaican singer and the grandson of the legendary reggae musician Bob Marley, has died at the age of 31, reported Rolling Stone. His representative confirmed the news to the publication. The cause of death is not known for certain at this point, but South Florida radio station WZPP claimed he died of asthma. He was reportedly found dead in his vehicle.

Born on March 12, 1991, Jo Mersa Marley was born in Kingston, Jamaica. After spending much of his childhood there, he moved to Florida and attended Palmetto High School and studied audio engineering at Miami Dade College. He made his professional debut as a musician in 2014 with the EP "Comfortable".

His father and Bob Marley's son, the Jamaican-American musician Stephen Marley, is also a notable Reggae artist.

After the sad news, many notable personalities and Marley's fans paid tributes and condolences. Jamaican politician Mark J. Golding tweeted, "I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family."

One fan wrote, "I can't believe what I am reading. So much talent and such a bright future. Rest In Zion Jo Mersa Marley. Deepest condolences to Stephen and the rest of the Marley family."