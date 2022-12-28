Morning brief: Countries impose travel restrictions on China, Tesla shares plummet, and more

The United States Supreme Court has for the time being decided to keep in place 'Title 42' the controversial Donald Trump-era law that stopped the entry of migrants into the country on public health grounds. In other news, shares of Elon Musk's company Tesla have plummeted by 11 per cent. Meanwhile, as reports of China's rising covid cases continue to make headlines, US is reportedly considering stricter rules for travellers from the country.

The US Supreme Court has decided to keep in effect, for now, the controversial Trump-era immigration policy, called Title 42, that was implemented during the start of the Covid pandemic to prevent the movement on the US-Mexico border.

Elon Musk-led Tesla was knocked out of a key US stock index's top 10 companies on Tuesday after its shares plummeted 11 per cent in just one session. Tuesday was Tesla's seventh day on a losing streak, its longest since 2018.

The United States government is contemplating imposing new measures on travellers from China to the country. As per a Reuters report citing US officials, this is due to concerns over Beijing's "lack of transparent data".