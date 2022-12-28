Whoopi Goldberg apologises for her comments on Jews and Holocaust: 'Sorry that I hurt & angered people'

TV personality and actress Whoopi Goldberg recently reiterated her comments on Jews and the Holocaust. She said it was never her intention to seem as though she was "doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in." In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, Goldberg said that Jews are divided as to whether they are a race or religion, or both. "My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,'" she said.

In her apology, which is her second on the matter, Goldberg said while speaking to Rolling Stone, "I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt, and angered people.”

The apology comes after several notable people from the Jewish community took exception to Goldberg's comments.

Game designer Luc Bernard tweeted, "This is one of the times where I think someone should force Whoopi Goldberg to go to a Holocaust museum and learn about the Nuremberg laws."

Boundless Israel founder Aviva Klompas wrote, "Someone tell Whoopi her remarks are still abhorrent and ignorant even when spoken to a British paper. In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, Whoopi Goldberg again claimed the Holocaust was not connected to race and was instead “white on white” violence."