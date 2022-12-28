'Knock At The Cabin' new trailer: It's end of the world in M Might Shyamalan's horror thriller

A brand-new trailer for 'Knock At The Cabin' is here. The M Night Shyamalan film is based on the 2018 novel 'The Cabin at the End of the World' by Paul G. Tremblay. Featuring many well-known names in its cast, the film puts a twist on the home invasion genre. A couple and their child go on vacation in a remote cottage in the forest, only to be attacked by four strangers armed with a variety of makeshift weapons. But the strangers are not your typical rednecks. They, in fact, claim the darnedest thing, that one of the three — couple or the child — will have to sacrifice themselves to the world can be saved. Indeed, what they say appears to be true.