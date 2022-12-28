'Knock At The Cabin' new trailer: It's end of the world in M Might Shyamalan's horror thriller
A brand-new trailer for 'Knock At The Cabin' is here. The M Night Shyamalan film is based on the 2018 novel 'The Cabin at the End of the World' by Paul G. Tremblay. Featuring many well-known names in its cast, the film puts a twist on the home invasion genre. A couple and their child go on vacation in a remote cottage in the forest, only to be attacked by four strangers armed with a variety of makeshift weapons. But the strangers are not your typical rednecks. They, in fact, claim the darnedest thing, that one of the three — couple or the child — will have to sacrifice themselves to the world can be saved. Indeed, what they say appears to be true.
Watch the trailer above. 'Knock at the Cabin' looks like Shyamalan's return to form. Of course, we should not gauge the quality of a film from the promos, but 'Knock at the Cabin' seems really worth waiting for.
Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint star.
The official synopsis reads, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."
'Knock at the Cabin' releases on February 3, 2023.