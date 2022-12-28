COVID-19 | After Japan, India and Malaysia, now US mulls stricter rules for travellers from China

The United States government is contemplating imposing new measures on travellers from China to the country. As per a Reuters report citing US officials, this is due to concerns over Beijing's "lack of transparent data".

"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," said officials on Tuesday.

Watch | China: Hospitals under seige as covid crisis worsens

As per Reuters, recently three nations, namely Japan, India and Malaysia have also announced that they'll be stepping up rules for travellers from China.

While Malaysia has put in place additional tracking and surveillance measures, Japan said it would require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Meanwhile, India's health ministry as per Zee News said that travellers coming from "selected countries" will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests, additionally, two per cent of international passengers will have to submit to random sampling tests at Indian airports.

This comes as coronavirus cases in China witnessed a sudden spike following the easing of the country's once stringent zero-Covid rules. While reports indicate that some hospitals and funeral homes in the country are overwhelmed as the virus spreads largely unchecked across the nation of 1.4 billion people, officials for seven consecutive days reported zero deaths.

Also read | China’s top health body says it will no longer publish daily Covid infection numbers

This has sparked doubts among health experts, residents and international communities about Beijing's government data. There is concern that Beijing's numbers are inconsistent with the ones reported by much less populous countries after they reopened.

Recently, on Sunday the Chinese top health authority, the National Health Commission (NHC) said that it will no longer publish daily Covid data. On Tuesday reports indicated that the health body will publish data once a month.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE