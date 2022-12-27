Pakistan's Karachi registers over 200 cases of sexual abuse this year: Report 

It comes as no surprise that women's conditions in Pakistan are deteriorating.

A new report has shown that Pakistan's Karachi has reported over 200 sexual abuse cases in 2022 with at least six reported in the last three and half months, The News International reported.

The state also saw a disturbing rise in cases of minor girls killed after rape in 2022.

A few days back, on Dec 13, a six-year-old Afghan girl was allegedly raped and killed after she went outside her house. Her body was recovered later from a deserted house near the Gulshan-e-Myanmar Afghan checkpoint.

On Dec 08, a teenage girl was raped and murdered by a man in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood. Similarly, on Dec 6, a 12-year-old girl was killed after she was raped in a house located in the Jacob Lines area.

Karachi police official data showed that eight out of 216 abuse cases showed that victims were aged five years. Among the remaining 40 were between six and 10, 38 were between 15 and 18 and 95 were over the age of 18.

War Against Rape (WAR) which focuses on investigating these cases stated that such cases until July showed that 42 cases were investigated, and 28 survivors were children amongst 18 years.

In terms of nature, 64 per cent of the cases were of rape, 18 per cent of gang rape, 12 per cent of incest and six per cent of sexual assault.

Stating possible reasons for such occurrences, many have believed that police negligence or delay is found to be one of the causes for the culprits succeeding in such brutal acts, many have allegedly killed victims' family members to hide their identities or to avoid their arrests.

(With inputs from agencies)