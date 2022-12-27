Listening to music can help cancer patients with pain and anxiety, says new study 

Music is widely used to enhance well-being and reduce stress. Music reduces anxiety and improves mood even for medical patients. A recent study has revealed that music therapy might reduce anxiety in cancer patients.

A recent study conducted by the University Hospitals Connor Whole Health found that patients with cancer or sickle cell diseases receiving music therapy treatment showed less pain and anxiety, ANI reported.

The report was published in the journal "Integrative Cancer Therapies."

The report showed that patients excluding SCD showed high levels of anxiety than the ones who were treated with music therapy.

The music therapists at UH Connor WHole Health conducted over 4,000 kinds of music therapies on nearly 1,500 patients over the course of 2,400 encounters at the UH Seidman Cancer Centre for this study.

This has been regarded as one of the largest examinations for music therapy in haematology and oncology to date.

During these sessions, the therapists provided patients with music listening, active music-making and songwriting practice for patients that helped them with pain management, anxiety reduction and self-expression.

In their experiment "Clinical Delivery and Effectiveness of Music Therapy in Hematology and Oncology: An EMMPIRE Retrospective Study" researchers examined the clinical delivery and effectiveness of music at the centre and compared that to the effectiveness of music therapy on pain, anxiety and fatigue between adult patients with SCD with ones excluding SCD.

As a part of clinical research, the therapists assessed their patients on a scale from zero to 10 at the beginning and end of the session and documented their sessions on an electronic health record.

The results of the study showed that patients with SCD and HemOnc groups showed a reduction in pain, anxiety and fatigue. Patients expressed their gratitude, joy and improvements in mood and pain.

A patient said, "It helps me release the everyday pressure and stress that is going on." He added, "I've had a lot of hard times, but this really gives me courage. You gave me a way to articulate my feelings."

