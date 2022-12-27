Putin issues decree banning Russian crude oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

Russia's long-awaited answer to a Western price cap was delivered on Tuesday by President Vladimir Putin, who signed an order restricting the supply of crude oil and oil products to countries that are a part of the cap beginning 1 February for a period of five months. With effect from 5 December, the Group of Seven major nations, the European Union, and Australia agreed to a $60 per barrel price restriction on Russian seaborne crude oil in response to Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's decree stated: "This...comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023."

Exports of crude oil will be banned starting on February 1; however, the Russian government will choose when oil products will also be prohibited, which may be after February 1. Putin may choose to override the restriction in certain circumstances, according to a provision in the directive.

(With inputs from agencies)