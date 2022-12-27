Top 10 World News: UN urges Taliban to end restrictions on women, Syrian forces on alert after IS attack, more

The United Nations urged the Taliban on Tuesday to remove the tough policies that impact the education of women and girls in Afghanistan. In other news, Syria's Kurdish-led forces are on alert after a fatal attack by jihadists. Finally, putting an end to years of controversy about how far the government should intervene in people's personal lives, South Korea lifts ban on import of adult-sized sex dolls.

"No country can develop -- indeed survive -- socially and economically with half its population excluded," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman Farhad Shami said that they have information about potential IS attacks during the end of the year. He listed Raqa, Hasakeh and Qamishli cities as possible targets.

The customs office said in a statement on Monday that it has started enforcing a revised policy on the import of life-size adult sex dolls. It claimed to have examined recent court decisions as well as recommendations from pertinent governmental organisations, such as the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

A Business Today analysis has revealed that in the past 10 years, salary increases for new hires in the IT sector have been more muted than those for their CEOs. While the pay for CEOs has skyrocketed by around 1500 per cent, that of new hires has climbed by just a little over 45 per cent.

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have gained a massive amount of popularity in the past couple of years but the Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung has found a never-seen-before way to use the modern technology. The temple, which is around 100 miles down the coast from Taiwan, introduced NFTs in connection to the sea goddess Mazu and they are already popular among younger people.

From Queen Elizabeth II to the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, year 2022, we lost several global personalities.

The longest-reigning queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth the second passed away on September 07 at the age of 96, AFP reported.

The UK government's long-awaited television ad campaign to reduce costs will now push households to lower their energy consumption by just 30 seconds each day.

The news of China ending mandatory quarantine for arrivals has resulted in instant gains when it comes to Asian markets. China’s benchmark Shanghai index and the second index in Shenzhen both opened with considerable gains while similar trends were also observed in Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Mumbai.

