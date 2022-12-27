Kim Kardashian thinks future boyfriends will be 'scared' of Kanye West
2022 saw Kanye West brutally trolling Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kim and Pete broke up after a few months of dating but the reality TV star has admitted that she feels her future boyfriends will be 'scared' of her ex-husband.
2022 saw Kanye West brutally trolling Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. So much so, that Kim had to seek a restraining order from the court against Kanye. Kanye West tried to woo Kim back even while she was seen on dinner dates with Davidson.
Kim appeared on the recent episode of 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast, saying, "There's a part of me that is like, 'oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don't have the easiest ex?"
"I don't think that's fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent," Kim added.
"Then there's a side of me that's like, 'Why would I ever have to live that way?'" she said.
During the podcast, Kim also talked about the difficulties of co-parenting with West. The former couple shares four children together.
The Skims founder also explained that she always makes a concerted effort to protect her children from their father's controversial behaviour, which also includes a barrage of anti-Semitic remarks made by the rapper this year.
"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," Kim, who was very close to her late dad Robert Kardashian, explained.