Indian Space agency ISRO trains 31 foreign engineers in nanosatellite building

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has imparted nanosatellite assembly courses and relevant training to 31 delegates from 19 nations. Conducted by ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre, which is responsible for designing and developing India's satellites, the two-months long training involved lessons on general satellite technology, nanosatellite design and testing. Nanosatellites are generally regarded as those weighing less than 10 kg.

Known as UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly & Training by ISRO (UNNATI), the training programme was conducted by experts and scientists from ISRO centres such as UR Rao Satellite Centre, Space Applications Centre, ISRO Headquarters, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit. The foreign officers/trainees who attended the programme are those with academic qualifications in Mechanical and Electrical/Electronics engineering.

The 2022 edition is the third time that India is conducting the UNNATI programme and so far, a total of 91 participants have benefitted from the training imparted in all three editions. In addition to the theory classes, the participants were given the opportunity to integrate various subsystems of a nanosatellite. This included imparting the training to enable the participants to assemble, test and integrate low-cost nanosatellites.

In its five-decade-long journey, ISRO has been carrying out its mission of bringing space to the service of the common man and addressing key issues of national development. As one of the leading space-faring nations, India has been actively associated with United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) as a member of COPUOS (Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space) since its inception.

In June 2018, UNOOSA celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of the first United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE+50) in Vienna, Austria. It was on this occasion that India announced a capacity-building training programme, UNNATI (UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly & Training by ISRO) on nanosatellite development.