Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham team up for ‘Operation Fortune’

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have teamed up for the next film ‘Operation Fortune’. After giving us hit films like ‘May it be Snatch’, ‘Revolver’, ‘Lock’, ‘Stock’ and ‘Two Smoking Barrels’ or ‘Wrath of Man’, the duo are back with some more action in their next outing.

This will be their fifth film together.

In ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’, Jason Statham will play a no-nonsense superspy Orson Fortune, who is forced to enlist an A-list Hollywood star to help him on his mission to save the world. Armed with a squad of elite operatives who know how to get the job done and a clueless celebrity who may dictate the fate of the world, one can expect unexpected in this espionage thriller with Mr. Ritchie at the helm.

The film also features Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant and Aubrey Plaza in pivotal roles.