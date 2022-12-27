Syria's Kurdish-led forces 'on alert,' increases security over possible IS attacks, says official

A day after Islamic States' fatal attack on a prison in northern Syria, the country's Kurdish-led forces increased their security fearing a similar attack and declared a state of 'alert,' a spokesperson said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman Farhad Shami said that they have information about potential IS attacks during the end of the year. He listed Raqa, Hasakeh and Qamishli cities as possible targets.

On Monday (Dec 26), gunmen launched an attack on a security complex with hundreds of jihadists near a prison in Raqa which claimed lives of six security personnel and one jihadist, AFP reported.

After the attack, the authorities declared a state of emergency.

It was one of the most significant attacks by the IS fighters after they attacked Ghwayran prison in Hasakeh in January.

Shami added that after the death of the leader in October, the new group's leader wants to reaffirm the terror group's presence.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi after the attack claimed warned that "terrorist cells" are preparing for dangerous plots.

IS claimed the responsibility for the attack saying that the gunmen carried out the attack to avenge "Muslim prisoners" and female relatives of jihadists that had been living in Kurdish administered Al-Hol camp.

Al-Hol is home to over 50,000 and the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the SDF led the battle that drove IS group members from Syrian territory in 2019.

Residents of Raqa expressed their fears and worries that IS wanted to stage a comeback.

