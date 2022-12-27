Who is Prahlad Modi? Vocal critic of BJP and younger brother of PM Narendra Modi meets with car accident

Prahlad Modi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother, met with an accident Tuesday afternoon. Prahlad Modi was travelling with his family in an SUV when the car hit a divider near Karnataka’s Kadkola near Mysore. As per media reports, he sustained injuries in the accident. He was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson from Bandipur to Mysore. Several photos of the accident are making rounds on the internet in which the damaged car can be seen with its front right wheel missing. Narendra Modi’s brother was quickly admitted to a hospital in Mysore. He sustained minor injuries and is completely out of danger.

Prahlad Modi car accident details

When the accident took place Tuesday afternoon, Prahlad Modi, brother of Narendra Modi, sustained minor injuries. However, as per media reports, Prahlad Modi’s grandson suffered a fracture in his leg. Other family members travelling in the car were also admitted to Mysore’s JSS hospital with minor injuries. All of them were given first aid and other medical examinations were also carried out by the officials.

PM Modi's relatives injured in an accident. Their car was travelling towards Bandipur when the accident happened. Prahlad Modi, His son and daughter in law injured in the accident. They have been rushed to hospital #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/hLJ9IuqJQj — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 27, 2022 ×

Prahlad Modi’s income and occupation

Prahlad Modi is the vice president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation. Details about his income are not available in the public domain. Prahlad used to run a low-cost shop, but the Deccan Herald reported last year that he had recently retired due to old age. Despite his retirement from the shop, he remains involved in Federation activities. The Indian public distribution system (PDS) network includes fair-price shops. These stores are authorised to sell rationed goods such as wheat, rice, and kerosene to ration-card holders at reduced prices. People from economically disadvantaged and low-income families are the primary beneficiaries of such stores.

Prahlad Modi’s relationship with Narendra Modi