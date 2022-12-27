'I got...': Usman Khawaja recalls being stopped by hotel security despite being in Australian jersey

Usman Khawaja is a veteran of 103 internationals (54 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20Is) for Team Australia. The left-hander has been part of Australia's 2019 ODI World Cup campaign and is also involved in their ongoing home series versus South Africa. Ahead of Australia's second and penultimate Test versus the Proteas, which is currently underway at the iconic MCG, Melbourne, Khawaja made a glaring claim. The left-hander, who is of Asian descent being born in Pakistan, shifted to Australia at a young age with his family members and has played all his cricket for the Aussies. However, he revealed that he has often been stopped and questioned by security three times at a hotel despite being in the national jersey.

Khawaja took to his official Twitter handle and recalled the times being stopped by hotel security staff after a journalist shared his experience on the social media platform. The 36-year-old veteran wrote, "You get use to it. I got stopped 3 times last year at our hotel, while in Australian Kit and asked if I was with the Australian Cricket team... #youdontlookaustralian #orsotheysay"

