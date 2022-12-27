Narendra Modi's brother hospitalised after sustaining injuries in car accident

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother – Prahlad Modi – met with an accident near Karnataka’s Mysuru on Tuesday. According to media reports, he sustained some minor injuries after his Mercedes Benz car hit a divider on the road.

He was travelling with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipura and all passengers sustained minor injuries. The Indian Express reported that Modi, along with his entire family, is currently undergoing treatment in JS Hospital in Mysuru.

Reports also claimed that Prahlad Modi’s grandson suffered some injuries to his head but the doctors have said that he was completely out of danger. Senior police officials reached Kadkola – the spot of the accident – in the aftermath of the incident and an investigation is already underway.

Videos of the incident has been circulating in social media and they show heavy damage to the Mercedes car. The front part of the car was severely damaged due to the collision.