Mickey Arthur could be appointed for second stint as the Pakistan head coach, hints Najam Sethi

Pakistan cricket is going through a major bureaucratic upheaval at the moment. After the sudden sacking of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, efforts are underway to find the next coach for the national side. And one man's name is making the rounds yet again.

With current coach Saqlain Mushtaq expected to step down after the ongoing series against New Zealand, Najam Sethi,the interim chairman has hinted at bringing former coach Mickey Arthur.

"When I was in power, we had Mickey Arthur and results were evident. We were world number one in both ODI and Test cricket and we won the Champions Trophy as well," Sethi told the reporters.

Sethi, who has previously served in the PCB chairman role twice added that he had made the contact with Australian.

“He is currently busy with Derbyshire. We have already contacted him and asked for his opinion on coaches for Pakistan team. The final call on coaches will be made during the next 8-10 days.”

Ramiz Raja's dismissal as the PCB chairman was cemented the moment Imran Khan was removed as the prime minister. It didn't help that a string of controversies followed him and that Pakistan cricket team performed atrociously bad, both at home and overseas.

The final straw was the humiliating series whitewash at the hands of England earlier this month. England under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum managed to blow away an insipid Pakistani side that just could not compete.

Raja faced flak for preparing pitches that were not conducive for bowling and offered a placid competition between bat and ball.

(With inputs from agencies)