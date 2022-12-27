David Warner injured while celebrating wildly after slamming 200 vs SA in MCG Test, gets retired hurt - WATCH
Aus vs SA, 2nd Test: David Warner celebrated wildly and carried out his trademark jump after slamming his third double ton in the format. However, his celebrations were short-lived. Here's the video of his injury -
Australia dominated the proceedings on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match versus South Africa on Tuesday (Decemebr 27) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Riding on David Warner's double ton -- who is playing his 100th Test -- the home side are in a commanding position at stumps; well-placed at 386 for 3 with an overall lead of 197 runs.
Coming into this Test match on the back of severe criticism due to his poor form in whites, Warner silenced his critics in style. He reached his double ton in 254 balls and his inning was laced with 16 fours and two maximums. Warner celebrated wildly and carried out his trademark jump after slamming his third double ton in the format. However, his celebrations were short-lived as the swashbuckling opener got injured and eventually had to retire hurt. He was struggling with cramps and aggrevated his pain while celebrating, leading to his exit. Here's the video of his celebrations:
A double century for David Warner!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2022
But his #OhWhatAFeeling jump comes at a cost! 😬#AUSvSA | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/RqJLcQpWHa
Talking about Warner's knock, he stitched an impressive 239-run third-wicket stand with Steve Smith (85) to take Australia way ahead of the Proteas in the contest. He became the first Australian to slam a double in his 100th Test before walking out with update being that he was dehydrated. He also became only the second player overall, after England's Joe Root, to score a double hundred in his 100th match in the purest format.
On Day 3, Australia will like to continue their dominance over the Dean Elgar-led SA line-up and propel the lead past the 300-run mark to dictate terms in the remaining part of the second and penultimate Test. Pat Cummins & Co. already have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test by six wickets at The Gabba, Brisbane.