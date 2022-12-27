Medical companies work towards creating artificial skin to treat burn victims

French firm Urgo has been working towards creating a kind of artificial skin that can benefit burn victims from repeated skin grafts and it looks like the researchers have finally achieved a breakthrough. Considered the “Holy Grail of wound treatment”, the $106 million "Genesis" project is aimed at finding a viable solution and they hope to have a functioning product ready by 2030.

"Are we capable of designing artificial skin in a laboratory? No one in the world has succeeded," Guirec Le Lous, the president of Urgo's medical arm, told AFP when asked about the project.

"You have to be able to recreate all the functions of skin," including protecting against external threats and regulating the temperature”, he explained from the laboratory in the city of Dijon.

According to AFP, the researchers have living cells preserved properly in order to use them to replicate the same consistency when it comes to human skin. While Urgo has been making medical dressings since the 1800s, this will be a major leap for both the company and the technology.

"Since the 2000s, we have worked on materials that will correct healing problems: dressings have become intelligent, interactive with wounds, allowing them to perform better," Urgo's research director Laurent Apert said. He also went on to call the project “a revolution”.

A similar product was also developed at the University of South Australia which is extremely effective against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.