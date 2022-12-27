Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine price and launch date revealed! Know how does a nasal vaccine work

Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine price: Bharat Biotech International Limited Tuesday declared that its anti-Covid nasal spray vaccine is now available on the CoWIN portal. The price of the nasal vaccine is INR 800 (excluding GST) in private markets and INR 325 (excluding GST) for public supplies. Bharat Biotech received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) earlier this month to sell the nasal vaccine in India. It is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The vaccine is called iNCOVACC, designed to target customers in low and middle-income countries. Also, this is the first needle-less vaccine in India.

Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine launch date

As per Bharat Biotech, the nasal anti-Covid vaccine will be rolled out during the fourth week of January. This is the first nasal vaccine in India, which will be used by the government for providing anti-Covid booster shots to the public. Those above 18 years of age can get themselves inoculated with the iNCOVACC intranasal vaccine. The vaccine is also available on the CoWIN platform.

Watch: How China fooled the world with its bogus vaccines

Nasal vaccine efficacy; Is Nasal vaccine safe?

According to Bharat Biotech, its Covid-19 intranasal vaccine, BBV154 or Incovacc, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects undergoing phase III controlled clinical trials. The vaccine candidate had previously been evaluated in phase I and II clinical trials, with positive results. Bharat Biotech completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with approximately 4,000 volunteers, and no side effects or adverse reactions have been reported so far.

What is a nasal vaccine? How does it work?

The nasal vaccine dose is administered through the nose rather than orally or through the arm. Because the goal is to deliver a dose directly into the respiratory pathways, the vaccine is injected via aerosol delivery. Because the virus normally enters your body through the nose, the nasal vaccine causes your immune system to produce proteins in your blood and nose that aid in virus defence. A doctor will use a small syringe with no needle to spray the vaccine into your nostrils. It usually takes about two weeks to start working.