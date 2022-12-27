Covid wave prompts Beijing to approve distribution of Pfizer antiviral medication



After the unprecedented wave of coronavirus hit China, Beijing has approved the offline distribution of Paxlovid, a COVID-19 medicine by Pfizer. It will be available at community health centres, and local doctors will assist in training residents on how to use it.

China has been struggling with the current wave due to the rapid growth in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, China's National Health Commission has stopped publishing the daily Covid data, reported China News Service.

However, the arrival date of the medicines is not known yet.

Paxlovid, a medicine hard to access due to high demand, is the only foreign medicine authorised by China's healthcare body for national use. A few weeks ago, a Chinese healthcare app listed it online. However, the medication sold out only within a few hours of listing. It will be Paxlovid's first retail sale in China.

Apart from Paxlovid, China's healthcare authority has also approved Azvudine by Genuine Biotech.

China's abrupt abandonment of its 'zero-Covid' policy has caused a heavy social and economic toll on the nation. Panicky Chinese residents are stocking fever and cold medicines, leading to a medicine shortage in retail pharmacies.

President Xi Jinping, in one of his first public statements on the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioned that the country requires a more focused method to protect its citizens.

Beijing, the capital city of China, has one of the best healthcare facilities in the country. But the abrupt ease of the zero-Covid policy and sudden surge in cases has become a problem despite the available resources.

China has intercepted reporting asymptomatic tests and allowed citizens to use antigen tests at home. The rural parts of China are also at risk as migrant workers in big cities will return to their hometowns during Lunar New Year in January 2023. Lack of medical resources and low vaccination rates have the potential to become reasons behind the spread of coronavirus in rural China.



