'He wants limelight, has nothing to do...': Ramiz Raja on Najam Sethi after being sacked as PCB chairman

Ramiz Raja was sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief soon after Pakistan were whitewashed in their home Tests versus England. Ramiz, who took over in September 2021, had a mixed run as the PCB chairman and has now been succeeded by Najam Sethi, who has earlier held the post. After his sudden ouster from the top post, the former Pakistan captain hasn't taken his unceremonious exit very well and lashed out at his successor.

After the end of his stint as the PCB chief, Ramiz is back on his Youtube channel and recently conducted a Q/A session with his subscribers, where he severely criticised Najam. "To accommodate one person, Sethi to be precise, they had to change the entire constitution (of the PCB). I have not seen this anywhere in the world. It has been done in the middle of a season, when teams are visiting Pakistan. They have changed the chief selector, who had played Test cricket. At 2 am in the night, he (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja is gone. This is my playing field. It hurts," he said on his channel.

Rami highlighted that Mickey Arthur may return as the Pakistan head coach and claimed, "It has been made out as if a messiah (Sethi) has come, who will take the game to new heights. We know what he is up to. He wants limelight at any cost. He has nothing to do with cricket, and has never lifted a bat. They have changed me midway. In the middle of the season they are bringing Micky Arthur. Saqlain Mushtaq's tenure was ending anyway in January. Saqlain has played over 50 (49) Tests, he is a legend. This is no way to treat the cricketers."