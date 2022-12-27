Lizzo moved to tears as flutist James Galway sends her a personal Christmas greeting

American singer-flutist Lizzo got extremely emotional upon receiving a special message from legendary flutist Sir James Galway. Sharing her reaction to the same, she posted a video on her Instagram stories on Sunday. She is seen trying to fight back tears in the now-viral clip and saying, "Is that f**king James? Is that f**king James Galway?"

In another post, she shared the video message she received from Galway. The clip showed Galway sitting in front of a Christmas tree and playing holiday music on his flute. He then wished Lizzo a happy holiday, saying that he was her "number one fan".

Reacting to Lizzo's clips, a fan wrote, "This is how we feel about you. Happy Holidays, Queen!!" Another tweeted, "Sister girl you deserve honor, love, and happiness. Never let the haters pull you down for you have to many who will lift you up for the Queen you are!"

And, one wrote, "So cool! Y’all could kill a double flute concert. Maybe Brandenburg 4 but in a similar style to how Black Violin did Brandenburg 3?"

Check out the viral video below!

On Christmas, she shared a few series of pictures to flaunt her white bunny suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Merry Christmas y’all. It’s been a weird year. Ups and downs and wild plot twists. All I can say is: hold on to the ones you love and expect the unexpected. Eat something good and give someone a hug today."

Check out the post below!

Back in September, the Grammy-winning musician got the opportunity to play former US president James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute during her 'Special' concert tour.

Meanwhile, the musician is currently waiting for the release of 'Lizzo: Live in Concert'. Set to premiere on December 31, the concert movie was filmed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood during her most recent tour.

