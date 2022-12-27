"I have got...' - Ramiz Raja opens up on continuous rant against India during his tenure as PCB chief

Shortly after Pakistan was whitewashed in their three-match home Test series versus England, Ramiz Raja was sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief. Ramiz's tenure was expected to come to an end soon after Imran Khan, Pakistan's World Cup-winning skipper, resigned as the country's Prime Minister in April, however, the ex-captain held onto the post for a longer period.

Nonetheless, all hell broke loose for Ramiz after England thrashed Pakistan at home. His tenure as the PCB chairman was marred with controversies and he was often slammed for further deteriorating the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan with his continuous rant against the arch-rivals. Ramiz's criticism of Indian cricket increased ever since the BCCI made it official that Team India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and will shift the event to a neutral venue. To this, Ramiz had revealed that Pakistan also won't travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup if India boycott the Asia Cup in Pakistan.

The 60-year-old Ramiz has now opened up on why he was pained by India so much during his stint as the PCB chief. "I have got great regard for Indian cricket fans. I have enjoyed my stay in India over the years. Cricket breaks boundaries. I have received a lot of love from India as a commentator and as a cricketer. India thought Asia Cup cannot happen in Pakistan. India withdrew from Asia Cup without any discussion which was painful. I took a strong stance on this issue as a chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board," the former skipper said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Ramiz had made a big claim after BCCI's take on next year's Asia Cup. "If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don't come then they can play the World Cup without us," Raja told Urdu News in November.