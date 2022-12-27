Dog abandoned at San Francisco airport, pilot hooman provides a forever home

It was august. A puppy was left abandoned at a California airport after an international traveler chose to continue traveling without his animal upon arrival at the city's airport, according to the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). But the puppy was lucky enough to get a forever home for himself after officially being an abandoned international traveller.

From the moment Polaris landed, the whole San Francisco United Airlines crew took care of him around-the-clock until they were able to obtain authorization to keep him securely in the US, according to Vincent Passafiume, director of the customer service at United.

But everything was about to change for the puppy. The Airlines ensured the 6-month-old German Shepherd met all regulations to enter the United States, including a quarantine period. The airlines selected William Dale, a pilot for United Airlines, from a pool of applicants. Director Passafiume said that it' a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family — just in time for the holidays. No denying the fact the Santa came little early before Christmas for Polaris.

Our beloved 🐶 Polaris is getting SO BIG. He has 1 more month of quarantine in LA before he comes back to us in SF and we find his furever home. Spent some fun time hanging with him on my way thru LA @weareunited @Auggiie69 @ClarissaAtUA @Maddie_Queen @Tobyatunited @MikeHannaUAL pic.twitter.com/cl2jMbaAhb — Vincent Passafiume (@vjpassa) November 4, 2022 ×

When the adoption was finalised on December 15, United not only threw a fun celebration at the airport in Polaris's honour but also donated $5,000 to the SF SPCA. "United's Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home," Lisa Feder, SF SPCA chief of rescue and welfare shared. "I only hope that we can do half as good a job of taking care of him as the United staff did," Capt. Dale shared of his family taking in the pup.

"More than one employee said to me, 'You better take good care of him ... or else.' There was even a wag of a finger," he added, according to multiple outlets.

