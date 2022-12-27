Shah Rukh Khan attends Salman Khan's birthday bash, the actors hug and pose for paps
On Monday, all roads in Mumbai led to Salman Khan's birthday bash. Bollywood stars made their presence felt as Khan rang in his 57th birthday at his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma's pad.
Shah Rukh Khan made a fashionably late entry to the party and dashed quickly inside without stopping for a photo op. The two Bollywood stars eventually obliged the paps in the wee hours of Tuesday as SRK came out with birthday boy Salman Khan and hugged and posed together before SRK headed back home.
Photos and videos of the actors hugging at the party are trending on social media since Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, Salman also cut a cake with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. The actor greeted them with folded hands.
THE MEET OF TITANS. 🤯🔥#SalmanKhan 🤝 #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7tQmuWBUup— Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) December 27, 2022
Khan's birthday saw stars like Tabu, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and others in attendance. Salman's siblings- Arbaaz, Sohail, Arpita were also seen at the birthday bash.
SRK and Salman were the stars of 1990s Hindi cinema and along with Aamir Khan ruled the box office. The two have featured together in multiple films including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam' and 'Karan Arjun' The two have also appeared in cameos in each others films 'Tubelight' and 'Zero'.