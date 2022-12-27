Shah Rukh Khan attends Salman Khan's birthday bash, the actors hug and pose for paps

On Monday, all roads in Mumbai led to Salman Khan's birthday bash. Bollywood stars made their presence felt as Khan rang in his 57th birthday at his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma's pad.



Shah Rukh Khan made a fashionably late entry to the party and dashed quickly inside without stopping for a photo op. The two Bollywood stars eventually obliged the paps in the wee hours of Tuesday as SRK came out with birthday boy Salman Khan and hugged and posed together before SRK headed back home.



Photos and videos of the actors hugging at the party are trending on social media since Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Salman also cut a cake with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. The actor greeted them with folded hands.