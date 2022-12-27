'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $900 million worldwide, but will James Cameron's sequel surpass original?

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is absolutely rocking the box office and demolishing whatever little competition is coming its way. It is a hit around the world. It recently crossed the $900 million mark worldwide, after a theatrical run of just over 10 days. 'The Way of Water' is the first of four sequels to 2009's 'Avatar' and continues the story of the Sully family, which now includes Jake and Neytiri's children. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return in the roles of Jake and Neytiri, respectively. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return, while Sigourney Weaver, Grace Augustine in the original, essays a different role.

Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film. In India, the film has grossed Rs 252.05 crore. The film is expected to eventually cross the lifetime haul of 'Avengers: Endgame' (Rs 373.22 crore), which is currently the biggest-ever Hollywood movie in India.

The film, like the original, is beset with accusations of racism due to the portrayal of the Na'vi, the blue-hued people of Pandora, the franchise's main setting, which is said to be similar to Native Americans and other indigenous peoples.

Yuè Begay, a Navajo artist, has taken Cameron to task recently. She called for a boycott against 'The Way of Water', accusing Cameron of 'blueface'. On Twitter, she wrote, "Do NOT watch Avatar: The Way of Water. Join natives and other indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible & racist film. Our cultures were appropriated in a harmful manner to satisfy some 🏳 man's saviour complex. No more Blueface! Lakota people are powerful!"