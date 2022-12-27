Johnny Depp is having regular arguments with director on French film set
Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV. The film is set to release in 2023.
Controversies find their way to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. The actor recently had a tough time filming his next project, the French film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ with director Maïwenn. The director-actor duo had a lot of arguments on the set.
In a recent interview, French showbiz commentator Bernard Montield revealed how Johnny Depp had several arguments with Maïwenn because of timing issues. He said, “Johnny Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set… Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 am and no one comes. So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp... It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off.”
The film is currently in the post-production stage. Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV. The film is set to release in 2023.
The French film will be the first for Johnny Depp post his high-profile legal battle with Amber Heard.
Also, Johnny Depp will return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.' This will be the sixth film from the franchise.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were in the news for the last two years as they battled an ugly fight in public over domestic violence and defamation charges. Johnny had sued his ex-wife in March 2019 for $50 million as she wrote a piece in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she had written about being a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’. Johnny won the case and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were subsequently reduced to $350,000.