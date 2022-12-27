Johnny Depp is having regular arguments with director on French film set

Controversies find their way to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. The actor recently had a tough time filming his next project, the French film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ with director Maïwenn. The director-actor duo had a lot of arguments on the set.

In a recent interview, French showbiz commentator Bernard Montield revealed how Johnny Depp had several arguments with Maïwenn because of timing issues. He said, “Johnny Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set… Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 am and no one comes. So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp... It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off.”

The film is currently in the post-production stage. Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV. The film is set to release in 2023.

The French film will be the first for Johnny Depp post his high-profile legal battle with Amber Heard.

Also, Johnny Depp will return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.' This will be the sixth film from the franchise.