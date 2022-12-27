Global cold wave LIVE updates: Snowstorms in US, Canada, extreme cold waves in India, sinking temperatures in UK, Europe brings world to a standstill

North India is still dealing with a cold wave, with temperatures dropping below zero in some areas for the second day in a row. Parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain are blanketed in fog, lowering daytime temperatures to near zero in many places. Over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cold to severe cold conditions in parts of north India.

Some of the coldest regions of North India as on Tuesday morning:

1. Uttarakhand's Munsiyari recorded the lowest temperature at -31.7 degrees Celsius followed by -24.6 degrees Celsius in Badrinath.

2. Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam recorded a temperature at -6 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg was at -5 degrees.

3. Punjab's Bhatinda recorded the lowest temperature at one degrees Celsius followed by Balachar in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar recorded at 3.61 degrees Celsius.

4. Ayanagar was the coldest place in Delhi with the temperature recorded at four degrees Celsius. The average temperature in the city remains around seven degrees.

5. Diskit Nubra in Ladakh recorded -13 degrees Celsius followed by Himachal Pradesh's Keylong recorded -8 degrees Celsius today morning