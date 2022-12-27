Global cold wave LIVE updates: Snowstorms in US, Canada, extreme cold waves in India, sinking temperatures in UK, Europe brings world to a standstill
Story highlights
Winters this year have been wreaking havoc around the world with extreme cold and snowstorms. Millions of people around the world are facing extreme weather conditions and the consequences that they come with, like cancelling of flights, highway blockades, and almost zero travel at a time when people go to their homes ahead of the holiday season.
Howling winds, heavy snow and frigid air which can turn boiling water into ice instantly have hit most of the nations like the USA, India, Japan and parts of Europe, including parts of the world which are normally temperate. But why the world is freezing? It is due to a phenomenon called La Nina, which is almost the opposite of the warming phenomenon of the El Nino effect.
What is La Nina?
La Nina is an oceanic phenomenon that influences the atmosphere around us by opposing El Nino. When warm winds blow, the surface of a body of water warms. The El Nino effect causes trade winds to blow east, pushing warm water off the surface of the Pacific Ocean towards America's west coast. As a result of heat evaporating into the atmosphere, temperatures rise in regions near the equator. Cooler water from the depths naturally begins to rise.
Heavy snowfall across Japan has killed over 17 people, injured nearly 90, and left hundreds of households without electricity, disaster management authorities said Monday, December 26. Since last week, northern regions of Japan have had heavy snowfall, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways and disrupting delivery services.
In Rajasthan's Mount Abu, the dip in temperature caused snowing. People in Mount Abu woke up to snow-covered grounds. The snow froze on the windows of the vehicles.
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the US is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm."
About 60% of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory over the holiday weekend. Drastically low temperatures stretched from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande.
Some 2085 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Monday as of about noon EDT, according to the tracking site FlightAware. According to the FlightAware data, airports all across the US are suffering from cancellations and delays, including Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.
Churu, Rajasthan, was the coldest place in the plains of North India during the season, with temperatures dropping below zero degrees Celsius.
As the temperature dropped below freezing, thin layers of ice formed on the ground and the surfaces of cars, tables, and homes in Mount Abu, also in Rajasthan. Along with the cold, fog has exacerbated people's problems. Visibility had dropped to near zero in many places in the morning due to mist and fog, causing significant traffic disruption. The fog has also impacted long-distance trains.
The ongoing conflict has pushed Europe into an energy crisis. Europe, which was already under stress as a result of the pandemic, became the site of this conflict, making the region even more vulnerable. With Russia weaponizing energy in response to Europe's support for Ukraine, the continent's energy security has become a major source of concern.
The energy crisis had the greatest impact on the industrial sector because factories were the first to be targeted by governments to reduce energy use in order to save energy for the winter. Due to a lack of adequate supply, the crisis has caused electricity bills to skyrocket, negatively impacting citizens.
The "bomb cyclone" is New York's worst blizzard in 45 years. It formed late Friday and pounded western New York over the Christmas holiday weekend. It was the culmination of an Arctic freeze and winter storm front that had spanned the majority of the United States for days, reaching as far south as the Mexican border.
North India is still dealing with a cold wave, with temperatures dropping below zero in some areas for the second day in a row. Parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain are blanketed in fog, lowering daytime temperatures to near zero in many places. Over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cold to severe cold conditions in parts of north India.
Some of the coldest regions of North India as on Tuesday morning:
1. Uttarakhand's Munsiyari recorded the lowest temperature at -31.7 degrees Celsius followed by -24.6 degrees Celsius in Badrinath.
2. Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam recorded a temperature at -6 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg was at -5 degrees.
3. Punjab's Bhatinda recorded the lowest temperature at one degrees Celsius followed by Balachar in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar recorded at 3.61 degrees Celsius.
4. Ayanagar was the coldest place in Delhi with the temperature recorded at four degrees Celsius. The average temperature in the city remains around seven degrees.
5. Diskit Nubra in Ladakh recorded -13 degrees Celsius followed by Himachal Pradesh's Keylong recorded -8 degrees Celsius today morning
According to AFP, at least 28 people have reportedly died and more than 100,000 homes and businesses across the Mid-Atlantic and New England region were left without power on Christmas day as most of the US continues to recover from a devastating winter storm that hit large parts of the country over the past week.
The northern part of India is experiencing extreme cold weather conditions with the onset of the holiday season. The temperature in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the capital city of New Delhi has plummeted, forcing the Met department to issue a caution. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Delhi could drop to four degrees celsius in the next 48 hours.
Severe cold reported at most places over Punjab; Cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.
On Christmas, Delhi shivered as the minimum temperature plunged to 5.3 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal. In Rajasthan, the temperature dropped to 0.5 degree celsius in Sikar.
Amid the growing cost of living in the United Kingdom, people are turning to "warm banks" as they are struggling to heat their homes by the record-low temperatures.
"Warm banks" are providing a safe haven for those who cannot afford the exorbitant cost of home heating when the weather turns cold, just as community food banks have been established to accept donations and distribute emergency supplies to low-income families.
According to the official website of the Warm Welcome Campaign, there are more than 3,000 such banks at present. An online map on the website shows the widespread need for warm banks this winter. They also add that these banks will be free to enter and will provide basic refreshments such as tea or coffee.
Many parts of the USA and Canada received record snow after the winter cyclone that hit different states, including New York, which saw heavy snowfall that even stranded emergency vehicles. Some of the places have never received this much snow ever until the winter storm hit them this winter. Here are some places with record snowfall after the winter storm:
Buffalo: 49.2 inches in three days
Watertown: 41.1 inches in three days
Sault Ste. Marie: 10.9 inches in one day
Grand Rapids: 10.5 inches in one day
Copenhagen village: 30.1 inches in three days