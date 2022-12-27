Jordan: More than a thousand people evacuated from world heritage site due to flash floods

In Jordan's Petra thousands of visitors had to be evacuated from a famed archaeological site as heavy rains triggered flooding at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Amman Net reported that the evacuations were done to ensure the safety of the visitors. Reportedly due to the heavy rains water from surrounding mountains poured down into the city located in the south of the kingdom.

As per estimates circulating on social media websites close to 1,700 have been evacuated.

Official sources as per Jordan News said that an incident involving a bus that was tipped over due to torrential rains has resulted in the death of three people in the Maan governorate south of the Kingdom. Maan's energy operations centre said that the bus was on its way to the Al-Hussein Bin Talal University.

Following the incident, Al-Hussein Bin Talal University has suspended classes citing unsafe weather conditions.

Wow. Flash flood at Petra in Jordan today. Tourists were evacuated, with a number of casualties reported. 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/dMdO1fCiNi — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) December 26, 2022

Raed Khattab, the Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department talking to the Jordan News Agency said that the southern governorates could expect the most precipitation as per.

Elsewhere too the downpours are affecting citizens. In the city of Aqaba and the Dead Sea, a flash flood warning has been issued. Authorities as per Jordan News Agency have warned that heavy rainfall in the area may be accompanied by thunder and hail and it might trigger flash floods in the valley and low areas.

The weather department too has warned of poor horizontal visibility due to fog in the highlands and in the Badia areas it'll be so because of dust.

(With inputs from agencies)

