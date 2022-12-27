Who is Emelia Scarlett, premier league star Harvey Elliott's girlfriend?

Harvey Elliott, a star for Liverpool, is in a relationship with the gorgeous Emelia Scarlett. Here is the complete information about Emelia, her family, her education and her professional career. You will learn here everything there is to know about Emelia Scarlett such as her age, birthday, zodiac sign, height and weight. Read on to find out more interesting facts about Harvey Elliott's girlfriend.

Who is Harvey Elliott's girlfriend Emelia Scarlett?

Emelia is a professional model and an Instagram influencer. Harvey and Emelia Scarlett started their relationship in late 2021 after the Liverpool player sustained an awful ankle injury. Their relationship is stable, and Emelia frequently posts about the romantic presents Harvey gives her on Instagram, where she has a sizable fan base. Emelia Scarlett attracted eyeballs for her relationship with Harvey Elliott.

Emelia Scarlett is 19 years old, born in 2003. Harvey Elliott, Emelia's boyfriend, was born on April 4, 2003, making Emelia the same age as him. Emelia Scarlett's zodiac sign is Leo, which denotes that she has a strong magnetic personality. Leos are often extremely devoted, eager, and passionate about their profession. Those individuals are destined to lead. England is where Emelia Scarlett was born. and her mother tongue is English.

Emelia Scarlett's family and education

Emelia Scarlett keeps her personal affairs very quiet and hasn't revealed anything about her parents. She hasn't divulged any information about her upbringing. In the UK, Emelia Scarlett finished her schooling. She decided to focus on her modelling profession.

Emelia Scarlett as a model

Emelia Scarlett’s job is as a model. She started working with M Models Management. Emelia was discovered by M Models, who launched their company in 2018 and quickly became one of the leading agencies for models in the UK.

She is young and attractive. She has a slim build and enjoys enormous teen popularity. Her height is around 5' 5" and she weighs about 59 kg. Emelia has blonde hair and brown eyes. She has long, silky hair and lovely, wide eyes that are incredibly attractive. Her personality is quite alluring.