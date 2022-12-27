M23 rebels in DR Congo hold civilians hostage on suspicion of collaboration with rival militias

M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are reportedly holding civilians hostage for their alleged collaboration with opposing militias.

As per an AFP report citing local sources, the rebels initially detained around 50 people, 18 of which are still in their grasp. These people are suspected of collaborating with two anti-M23 militias: the Nyatura and the FDLR.

However, the nephew of one of the hostages told AFP that they were "displaced people who were returning to look for food" and that they are urging the government gets involved so that their "brothers are released".

This comes just a few days after the militia group delivered the strategic town of Kibumba to a regional military force, in a move that was branded a "goodwill gesture done in the name of peace".

However, on Sunday the fighting resumed in North Kivu as the Congolese army dismissed the withdrawal as a "sham".

Another local told the news agency that his 76-year-old father and others were arrested last week on suspicion of working with the Nyatura, and the FDLR. The people have reportedly been taken to the locality of Rutshuru-centre, which is seen as an M23 stronghold.

As per local residents fighting between M23, the army and the self-defence militias continued on Monday. Citing a military source the agency further reports that the army and local militia faced off with M23 in the Bishusha and Tongo settlements. the army is reportedly "holding its position".

(With inputs from agencies)

