Who is actor Gary Lucy? Why did Laura Anderson join him in hospital after car crash, are they dating?

English star, Gary Lucy was taken to the hospital on 26 December, Monday, after being involved in a car crash. The front of his car was entirely smashed and he was rushed to the hospital. The horrendous event took place a day after Christmas on Boxing Day.

Who is Gary Lucy?

Gary Edward Lucy is a soap actor, model and television personality who is best known for his work in shows like The Bill, Hollyoaks, Footballer's Wives, and the BBC soap opera EastEnders. Lucy was born in Chigwell, Essex and started appearing in soap opera shows early on. He appeared in Grange Hill and Dream Team before getting a role in Hollyoaks, from where he became much more recognisable and popular among people. He played the character of Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks from where he started getting public attention. After successful appearances and roles in TV series like Dream Team, Footballers' Wives, The Bill and Dancing on Ice, Lucy announced that he is returning to EastEnders as a permanent cast member. In 2017, Lucy returned to Hollyoaks. He took a break from the series in 2018 to appear in a play. The character made a few brief appearances throughout 2019 before he returned permanently in August of that year.

Are Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson still dating?

Lucy married Natasha Gray in 2014 after which he was featured in a magazine deal with OK! They have two daughters and two sons, though in November 2018 Lucy and Gray announced their separation. After being separated, Lucy was seen interested in another Scottish TV personality, Laura Anderson. They met on the set of Love Island as contestants. Laura rushed to aid Lucy recently after his car crash and also shared an insight into the incident on her Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, speaking about what her friends and family thought of the relationship, Laura said, "My mum fancies him! And my friends are obsessed. One of them messaged me the other day, and she's like, 'Can you believe we used to watch Footballers' Wives, and you're now dating Gary Lucy? How does that feel?'" In the same interview, Gary said: "There are a lot of sparks! She's charming inside and out. She makes me feel like a teenager, I suppose. It's been a long time since I have been like that."

Laura and Gary made their relationship official recently

Last month, the couple made their relationship official after being spotted cosying up together in September. They both joined the E4 program to find love with candidates set up by the experts, but instead, the pair found each other. Laura has said she's "the happiest been in a long time" as she takes the next step with the 40-year-old telly star.

What did Gary Lucy say about his car crash accident?