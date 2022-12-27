Liverpool hijack United's bid to sign talented Dutch winger Cody Gakpo

Hours after winning their boxing day Premier League game against Aston Villa, Liverpool's upper hierarchy have made a statement signing. The Reds beat Manchester United in the race to sign young Dutch winger Cody Gakpo who made his mark in the just-concluded FIFA World Cup.

PSV Eindhoven, the club for whom Gakpo plays currently took to Twitter to announce the deal and said the 23-year-old will be travelling to England soon.

"PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."

While both clubs refrained from divulging the transfer fee, PSV's general manager Marcel Brands said it was a record transfer fee for the Dutch club.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gakpo has signed a six-year deal with a guarantee fee of $44 million (£37 million) and add-ons amounting to $15 million (£13 million).

Gakpo was one of the brightest spots in the World Cup after he scored in three consecutive games for the Oranje. His performances immediately put him on the radar of Liverpool scouts who moved in quickly after the 6'4 winger was heavily linked to rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool have been plagued by an injury crisis and are in desperate need of reinforcements. With Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz absent from the forward line and the midfield wearing a depleted look as well, Klopp needs reinforcements.

The majority of the fans have been miffed that the Reds of Merseyside have not refreshed their squad for a couple of years. The midfield has been one of the prominent issues for the club.

Players such as Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez have been heavily linked to the club ahead of the January transfer window.

Gakpo's signing could be a show of intent that FSG are finally willing to open their wallet and provide Klopp the required backing to compete with the top-spending teams of the league.

