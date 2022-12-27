Morning Brief: Taiwan's new military conscription rules, US winter storm fury and more

Days after China's military said it had conducted "strike drills" around Taiwanese sea and airspace, Taiwan is set to announce its decision to extend the current four-month-long mandatory military service to a year. A Dubai-bound flight carrying the wife and daughter of former football national team captain Ali Daei, who has supported anti-government protests, was re-routed by the Iranian authorities, preventing them from leaving the country. Meanwhile, an arctic deep freeze that has led to a historic winter storm in the US has killed at least 60 people, an NBC News tally showed.

Days after China's military said it had conducted "strike drills" around Taiwanese sea and airspace, Taiwan is set to announce its decision to extend the current four-month-long mandatory military service reportedly to a year. The longer service requirements may be implemented by soon as soon as 2024, Asia Nikkei reported, reflecting Taiwan's urgency to bolster its defences amid China's ascending assertions for 'unification' with the island nation that Beijing claims as its own.

A Dubai-bound flight carrying the wife and daughter of former football national team captain Ali Daei, who has supported anti-government protests, was re-routed by the Iranian authorities, preventing them from leaving the country.

After nearly three years of intense pandemic border restrictions, China will end quarantine measures for foreign visitors as of January 8, the country's top health authority said on Monday. In an online post, the National Health Commission stated that travellers would only need to have a PCR test done 48 hours prior to their trip in order to enter China.

An arctic deep freeze that has led to a historic winter storm in the US has killed at least 60 people, an NBC News tally shows. The chills were spread as far as the Mexican border. The Buffalo region in New York state on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, was hardest hit.

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk reacted to former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's 'humble contribution' to the flurry of predictions related to all 'what can happen in 2023' that included a prediction on Musk's fate in the "presidential election in a number of states" in the US.