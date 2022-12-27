Elon Musk reacts to Russian leader's 2023 predictions

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk reacted to former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's 'humble contribution' to the flurry of predictions related to all 'what can happen in 2023' that included a prediction on Musk's fate in the "presidential election in a number of states" in the US.

While Musk initially found the Russian leader's Twitter thread 'epic', after over four hours, Musk extended his argument by saying that the 2023 anticipations put forth by Medvedev were the 'most absurd predictions' he ever heard.

What did Dmitry Medvedev predict for 2023?

On Tuesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev predicted that oil prices "will rise to $150 a barrel and gas price will top $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters", and that "the UK will rejoin the EU". Medvedev went on to predict territorial realignment in Europe to the crash of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine," Medvedev predicted, adding that "The Fourth Reich will be created encompassing Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts." The Fourth Reich refers to a hypothetical Nazi Reich that is the successor to Adolf Hitler's Third Reich.

"War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland," Medvedev further predicted.

Medvedev further predicted Elon Musk's presidential win in a number of states in the US, following "a civil war" that he said will break out in the United States.

"All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia," Medvedev said.

"The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead," he added.

"Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends...," Medvedev ended the thread by hinting at the sarcastic note of his 2023 predictions.

Musk's reaction to Medvedev's predictions

Musk initially called Medvedev's 2023 predictions an 'Epic Thread'. Hours later, after over 7.8 million impressions on his 'Epic Thread' reaction, Musk extended his argument: "Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy."

Elon Musk is in the crosshairs with Russia after his explicit support for the Ukrainian cause during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The country has received about 22,000 Starlink antennas, that support its military and civilian communications since the war began in February.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE