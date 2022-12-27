'Once-in-a-lifetime' weather disaster leaves at least 60 dead in US

An arctic deep freeze that has led to a historic winter storm in the US has killed at least 60 people, an NBC News tally shows. The chills were spread as far as the Mexican border. The Buffalo region in New York state on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, was hardest hit.

The region has already received more than four feet of snow, with more of it continuing to add to it. New York's second-largest city is ground zero for a storm the governor called an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster. Snow more than up to a foot (30 cm) is forecast through Tuesday in areas south of Buffalo and north of Syracuse.

The area witnessed hours-long whiteouts with bodies being discovered in vehicles and under snow banks. Emergency personnel have been going "car to car" checking for those dead or alive.

Emergency crews in New York were fighting to rescue marooned residents on Monday. Roads are littered with cars, buses, ambulances and tow trucks. Snow plows are also buried beneath towering drifts, complicating efforts to clear snow-blanketed streets and reach stranded residents in need of medical care. High-lift tractors have been deployed as hospital transports.

Holiday travel was badly hit, with over 15,000 flights being cancelled in recent days, including over 3,800 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.

A combination of meteorological factors that supercharged one another made the storm extremely severe. Strong winds along with numbing cold in combination with "lake-effect" snow - the result of moisture picked up by frigid air moving over warmer lake waters - contributed to the brutal storm.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the storm will be remembered in history as "the Blizzard of '22." On Monday, she spoke with President Joe Biden, who offered "the full force of the federal government" to support New York state.



