Japan: At least 17 dead in days of heavy snow across the nation

Japanese officials said on Monday (December 26) that at least 17 were killed in heavy snowfall across the nation. The officials have also said that thousands of homes are suffering power outages. In the past few days, most of Japan's west coast witnessed persistent heavy snow. The northern region of Hokkaido also faced similar weather brutality.

Local media reported that some areas, including the town of Oguni in the northeastern Yamagata region, have seen almost a metre of snowfall in 24 hours.

As per a report by NHK, rural areas in Japan's Niigata Prefecture observed one metre and 20 centimetres of snow. The report also mentioned that around 2,000 households remained without power as of Sunday evening as the snow caused a blackout in the region since Saturday.

Tens of thousands of homes in Hokkaido have lost electricity in recent days. The authorities have said that the snow brought down power lines, though most connections have now been restored.

A warning has been issued to the resident of most affected regions by Japan's weather agency. People were told to avoid unnecessary travel as heavy snow was causing cars to remain stranded on roads.

As per government officials, 17 people have been killed so far and dozens have been injured due to the snow since December 17.

