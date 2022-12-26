China set to scrap quarantine for overseas arrivals starting January 8

After nearly three years of intense pandemic border restrictions, China will end quarantine measures for foreign visitors as of January 8, the country's top health authority said on Monday. In an online post, the National Health Commission stated that travellers would only need to have a PCR test done 48 hours prior to their trip in order to enter China.

This is in the midst of an increase in instances recorded in China. With the countrywide Covid wave, China is under tremendous stress since the healthcare systems cannot handle the influx of individuals needing care in the hospitals.

Beijing has been gradually easing its zero-Covid policy, with this statement coming after it unexpectedly ended forced testing and lockdowns earlier this month.

"According to the national health quarantine law, infectious disease quarantine measures will no longer be taken against inbound travellers and goods," the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

"People must take a PCR test in the 48 hours before arriving in China," the notice said, adding that restrictions limiting the number of international flights will also be abolished.

The NHC stated in a separate notice on Monday that the measures would go into effect on January 8 when Covid would be demoted from the top category of infectious illnesses, Class A, to a second tier Class B.

China has up until recently maintained stringent controls and essentially isolated itself from the rest of the world, in contrast to the majority of the rest of the globe where people have learned to live with the epidemic.

