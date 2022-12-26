Indian Coast Guard intercepts Pak boat with crew, arms and drugs

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Monday that they intercepted a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members carrying arms, ammunition and 40 kgs of narcotics, off the Gujarat coast.

In their official press release, the ICG said that they received inputs from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The Coast Guard then deployed its fast patrol ship 'ICGS Arinjay' for patrolling in the area close to the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) on the intervening night of December 25 and 26.

The release revealed that in the early hours of the day, the Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Soheli' was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters.

When the Indian authorities challenged them, the boat started evasive manoeuvring. The boat also did not stop even after firing warning shots.

@IndiaCoastGuard in joint ops with ATS #Gujarat, apprehended #Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli with 10 crew in Indian waters. During rummaging Arms, ammunition & approx 40 Kgs #narcotics worth Rs 300 cr found concealed. Boat being brought to #Okha for further investigation.

The release also mentioned that it was the seventh joint operation by the ICG and Gujarat ATS in the last 18 months.

"In joint ops with ATS Gujarat, we apprehended Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli with 10 crew in Indian waters. During rummaging arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kg narcotics worth ₹ 300 crore were found concealed. Boat being brought to Okha for further investigation," the Coast Guard said.

