Celine Dion releases first video since revealing her rare neurological disorder

Weeks after she revealed her battle with the neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome, singer Celine Dion released a new video message for the occasion of Christmas.



"Merry Christmas, everyone," the Canadian superstar said in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter on Christmas Eve. "Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health."

Two weeks earlier, Dion had spoken about her illness and announced the postponement of her European tour dates.



Dion's neurological disorder is "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord)."

According to medical experts, only one in million suffer from this rare disorder which first leads to the stiffening of the muscles of a person's trunk and eventually stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body.



Dion had earlier revealed she suffered from spasms that make it difficult to walk and that affect her singing.