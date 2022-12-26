Ukraine's president speaks to Indian PM Modi over phone, seeks help with 'peace formula'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the implementation of the "peace formula" to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Zelensky thanked India for the humanitarian aid and support in the United Nations.

On his official Twitter account, Zelensky said that during his chat with PM Modi, he wished for a successful G20 (Group of Twenty) presidency. The Ukrainian president said that on the G20 platform he had announced the "peace formula" and now he counts on India's participation in its implementation.

In the official statement by the Indian government, it was mentioned that PM Modi explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security.

I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2022 ×

Talks come days after PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to each other and it is particularly interesting as Ukraine and its Western allies have been critical of India's import of oil from Russia at a discounted price. New Delhi has reiterated that it will keep the needs of the common people first.

In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, India took a neutral stance and backed diplomatic channels to end the war, which caused massive food and fuel crises globally.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Who is winning in the air?

Last month, Zelensky asked the G20 major economies to adopt Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and to end the war. The ten points included radiation and nuclear safety, food security, energy security, the release of prisoners and deportees, implementation of the UN Charter, withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, justice, ecocide and the protection of the environment, prevention of escalation, and confirmation of the end of the war.

During the call, the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. PM Modi requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE