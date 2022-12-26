IIFA 2023 nomination list out! 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' get maximum nods

The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) returns with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on February 9th, 10th and 11th, 2023. As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announced nominations in its 12 popular categories.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra', Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have earned top nominations this year. The winners will be chosen through a voting system from Tuesday onwards. The ceremony will take place in February 2023 in Abu Dhabi.



Here are the nominees of IIFA 2023:

Best Picture

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,

Darlings,

Drishyam 2,

Gangubai Kathiawadi,

Vikram Vedha

Best Direction

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,

Darlings,

Gangubai Kathiawadi,

Monica O My Darling,

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Yami Gautam Dhar (A Thursday),

Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2),

Alia Bhatt (Darlings),

Shefali Shah (Darlings),

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2),

Abhishek A. Bachchan (Dasvi),

Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2),

Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling),

Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files),

Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Sheeba Chadha (Badhaai Do),

Mouni Roy (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi),

Tabu (Drishyam 2),

Radhika Apte (Monica O My Darling)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya),

Shah Rukh Khan (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

Vijay Raaz (Gangubai Kathiawadi),

Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo),

Sikander Kher (Monica O My Darling)



Music Direction

Pritam (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2),

Pritam (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi),

Oaff and Savera (Gehraiyaan),

Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy (Niranjan Dhar),

Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Playback Singer (Female)

Jonita Gandhi for the song Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

Shreya Ghoshal for Jab Saiyaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi),

Lothika for Doobey (Gehraiyaan),

Kavita Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song (Jugjugg Jeeyo)



Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh for Kesariya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

Arijit Singh for Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

Mohit Chauhan for Gehraiyaan (reprise) (Gehraiyaan),

Kanishk Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song (Jugjugg Jeeyo),

Aditya Rao for Behney Do (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)



Best Story (Original)

Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do,

Ayan Mukherji for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,

R. Balki for Chup,

Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh for Darlings,

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files



Best Story (Adapted)

Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2,

S.Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges for Gangubai Kathiawadi,

Yogesh Chandekar for Monica O My Darling,

R.Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,

Pushkar, Gayatri and BA Fida for Vikram Vedha

Best Lyrics

Varun Grover for the song Atak Gaya Hai (Badhaai Do),

Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesariya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva),

A.M. Turaz for the song Jab Saiyaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi),

Ankur Tewari for the song Gehraiyaan (Gehraiyaan),

Raj Shekhar for the song Behney Do (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)