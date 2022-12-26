Two murder convicts hanged in Iran as part of latest executions

As part of its latest executions, the government authorities in Iran hanged two murder convicts in the south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan province, said the judiciary on Monday.

Elias Raisi was found guilty of committing murder over to a family dispute in 2020, and Ayoub Rigi had killed the victim over a “personal difference” using a military weapon, stated the judiciary's Mizan Online news website.

The convicts were hanged on Saturday after the families of victims did not grant them clemency under Islamic law, said Mehdi Shamsabadi, chief prosecutor in the provincial capital Zahedan.

The executions were held two days after the judiciary announced the hanging of three people guilty of armed robbery and rape in Shiraz, the southern city of Iran.

Earlier in December, the judiciary sentenced to death two men held in connection with protests being held against the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman who died in police custody on September 16 after she was arrested by the morality police for failing to abide by the Islamic dress code for women.

23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged on December 12 after he was sentenced by a court in Mashhad for murdering two security forces members using a knife.

Four days before that, another 23-year-old, Mohsen Shekari, was hanged after he wounded a member of the security forces.

So far, 11 people have been given the death penalty by the judiciary after they were arrested in the protests, out of which two have been hanged and the two have been permitted retrials.